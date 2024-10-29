McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,362,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 3,485,934 shares.The stock last traded at $297.89 and had previously closed at $296.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

