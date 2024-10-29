MBA Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

