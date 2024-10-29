Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 77.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

MFC stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

