Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 202.80 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 203.20 ($2.64), with a volume of 793663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.60 ($2.65).

EMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 299 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.18) to GBX 324 ($4.20) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.38.

In other news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 49,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £104,214.96 ($135,151.03). In other news, insider Anne Wade purchased 12,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £28,080 ($36,415.51). Also, insider Antoine Forterre sold 49,158 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £104,214.96 ($135,151.03). Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

