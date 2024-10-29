Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 202.80 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 203.20 ($2.64), with a volume of 793663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.60 ($2.65).
EMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 299 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.18) to GBX 324 ($4.20) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
In other news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 49,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £104,214.96 ($135,151.03). In other news, insider Anne Wade purchased 12,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £28,080 ($36,415.51). Also, insider Antoine Forterre sold 49,158 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £104,214.96 ($135,151.03). Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
