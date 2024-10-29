Maiar DEX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.44 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and $212,873.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,992.06 or 1.00114138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00006824 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005996 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000298 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $199,632.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

