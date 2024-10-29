Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.973-1.073 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
