Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $227.42 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,306 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

