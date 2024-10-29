Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $510.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.80. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $311.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.89.

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

