JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 7.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,286,000 after purchasing an additional 573,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.