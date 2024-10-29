John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.45%.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $108.96. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.