iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.49. 843,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,388. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.53 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

