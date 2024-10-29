iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

