iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Holdings Increased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAGG. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,092,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 523,529 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 501,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 315,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 150,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAGG opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

