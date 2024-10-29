IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.1 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.35 EPS.
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.38. 135,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $111.11.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
