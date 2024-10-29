Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $178.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,379. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average of $169.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

