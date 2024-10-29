Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VYMI opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $74.28.
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
