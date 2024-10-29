Insider Selling: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE ADX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 29,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,491. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 28.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.