Inscription Capital LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ARM by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in ARM by 33.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion and a PE ratio of 384.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

