On October 24, 2024, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) announced its upcoming participation in the Fierce Biotech webinar “Alzheimer’s Outlook – Neuroinflammation, the Next Step,” scheduled for November 12, 2024.

The information shared in this disclosure, under Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure, emphasizes the company’s engagement in the webinar. However, it is clarified that the details provided, including Exhibit 99.1, are being furnished and should not be considered “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such information is not subject to the liabilities outlined in that section and is not integrated by reference into any other filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except explicitly referred to in such filings.

Additionally, under Item 9.01, the company specifies the financial statements and exhibits accompanying this disclosure.

Exhibit 99.1 includes the news release dated October 24, 2024, regarding the participation in the Fierce Biotech webinar, and Exhibit 104 comprises the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document included as Exhibit 101.

Signed on behalf of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. by Eric A. Adams, President, and CEO, the report confirms the company’s involvement in the mentioned event.

This disclosure highlights InMed Pharmaceuticals’ proactive approach towards engaging with industry events and underscores their commitment to staying at the forefront of developments in the healthcare sector.

Please note that this article is based on the Form 8-K SEC Filing submitted by InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on October 24, 2024.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

