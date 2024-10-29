Ingredion (INGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ingredion to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Ingredion has set its FY 2024 guidance at 9.700-10.200 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INGR stock opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $138.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,399.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $3,550,084. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

