ING Groep (ING) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ING Groep to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

