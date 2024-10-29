Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 35.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

FAF opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.51%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

