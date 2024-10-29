Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Electromed worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Electromed by 76.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELMD opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. Electromed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $195.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.27.

Electromed Profile

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Electromed had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.