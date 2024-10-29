Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 142.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 65.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $107.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

