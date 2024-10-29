Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $449.67, but opened at $424.64. Hubbell shares last traded at $433.08, with a volume of 72,473 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.13.

Get Hubbell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 9.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,849 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.