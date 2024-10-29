Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $63.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

