Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after buying an additional 517,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 475,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.