Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 80,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 62,308 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 980,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XMPT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. 25,911 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.