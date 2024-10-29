Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,243 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.68. 1,015,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

