HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,093.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

