GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.1% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $37,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.57. 544,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,597. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

