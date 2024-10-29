GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 353 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 837.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 924,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $154,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.14. 938,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,114. The company has a market capitalization of $479.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average is $140.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.