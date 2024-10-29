GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,213,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 31,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

