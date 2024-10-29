GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,502 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 4,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 94,079.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,410,000 after buying an additional 491,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $708.57. 470,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,732. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $582.48 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $812.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $904.42.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

