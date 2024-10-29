Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0095 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0084322.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
Shares of AVAL stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
