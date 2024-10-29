Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Granite Construction has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.99 and a 1 year high of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

