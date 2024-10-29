Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 187000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Goldcliff Resource Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Goldcliff Resource

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of assets in Canada and the United States. It holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

