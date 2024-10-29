German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,785.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $158,936.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,785.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,732 shares of company stock valued at $137,119 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

