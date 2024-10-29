Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genelux has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Genelux has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -1.54.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Genelux will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,048,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,683.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 331,062 shares of company stock worth $736,831 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Genelux by 89.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

