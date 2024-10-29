Franklin Covey’s (FC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of FC stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $44.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 549,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth approximately $17,022,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 12.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

