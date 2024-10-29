Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

