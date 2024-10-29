Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys 697 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.55.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $317.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.27 and a 200 day moving average of $314.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

