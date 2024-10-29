FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $133.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $343,708.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at $569,226,511.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $343,708.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,743,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,226,511.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in FirstCash by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.