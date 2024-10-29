First Digital USD (FDUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.58 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $5.70 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,578,491,990 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,577,991,990.32. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99900002 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 391 active market(s) with $5,669,294,570.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

