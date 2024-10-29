First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

