Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.43 and last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 7359151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBTC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

