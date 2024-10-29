Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 30,115 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.7% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,106,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,861,146. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

