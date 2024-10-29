FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $275.45 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $229.07 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.86.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cigna Considers Humana Acquisition – What It Means for the Stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Ross Stores Positioned to Shine in the Holiday Shopping Season
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Albemarle Stock Call Options Surge: What It Means for Lithium
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.