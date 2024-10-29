FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $275.45 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $229.07 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.86.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

