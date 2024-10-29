FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.17. 207,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,547. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $229.07 and a one year high of $313.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

