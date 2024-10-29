F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $240.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFIV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

Get F5 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $22.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,621. F5 has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,698. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in F5 by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in F5 by 27.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.